Now, emission spectra is a series of lines formed when emitted light is focused by a slit and passes through a prism. So remember, we have our atom here, and here we have our first shell. And theoretically, there's an infinite number of shells within a given atom. We haven't found all the elements in the universe, so there are elements out there that we still don't know about. So the number of shells is infinite. And we're going to say here we have an electron that's at a higher energy state and a higher energy level. And what's going to happen is eventually it starts to come back down to its ground state. So it's dropping back down to the first shell. Remember, as an electron drops back down from a higher shell to a lower shell, it emits energy. This energy is emitted as light. What happens here is the slit will focus this energy, and what happens there is it passes through a prism. This prism allows us to split that energy into its various wavelengths and create this emission spectrum. So remember, a slit is just a narrow long narrow cut used to spread closely packed wavelengths which can later be measured. So we can examine this emission spectrum and we can measure the wavelengths of each one of these colored lines. Just realize here that the prism itself, it helps transform these wavelengths into discrete lines on the emission spectra. So all that's really going on here is we're focusing the emitted energy as an electron drops from a higher shell number down to a lower shell number and imposing them on an emission spectrum. From there, we can calculate their wavelengths, and in that way also calculate the energy and or frequency of these different wavelengths of light.