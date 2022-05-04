If the molality of glucose in an aqueous solution is 2.56, what is the molarity? Here they tell us that the density of the solution is 1.530 grams per milliliter. Alright, so we're looking for the molarity. Molarity here would equal moles of glucose divided by liters of solution. The given information is that we have 2.56 molal of glucose, and we're also given the density of the solution as 1.530 grams of solution per 1 milliliter of solution. Alright. So we have to expand on molality. 2.56 molal, what does that really mean? Well, that's equal to 2.56 moles of glucose per 1 kilogram of solvent, which in this case would have to be water because it's an aqueous solution. Aqueous means water. Right now, we can see that we have the moles of glucose, which we can plug in here. So we have 2.56 moles of glucose, which we can use to calculate the grams.

Converting moles to grams, we use the formula: 2.56 moles of glucose × 180.156gper mole. This gives us 461.119 grams of glucose. We also have 1 kilogram of water, which equals 1,000 grams of water. Here we have our solute, and combining it with our solvent gives us the total grams of solution. Using the given density to find the total volume, we calculate: 1,461.199 grams of solution × 1 milliliterof solution1.530 grams then convert the result to liters by dividing by 1,000.

This results in 0.955032 liters of solution. Using these values, we calculate the molarity: 2.56 moles of glucose0.955032 liters of solution which simplifies to approximately 2.68 molar. So in this example, we are converting from molality to molarity using the density of our solution. As always, write down the information that they ask us to find first, then manipulate the given information to obtain your desired answer at the end.

Now that we've done this example, move on to the second one and see if you can get the correct answer. Come back as always, and check if your answer matches up with mine.