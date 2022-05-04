Now the molecular geometry is seen as the true shape of a molecule that takes into account differences in repulsion between lone pairs and surrounding elements. We're going to say because of this, they treat lone pairs and surrounding elements as different. So let's take a look at 2 electron systems. In 2 electron group systems, we say this is where central elements with 2 electron groups have 0 lone pairs to give only one possible molecular geometry. Right.
So the number of electron groups is 2, the number of bonding groups would be 2, and the number of lone pairs on the central element would be 0. Here are some good examples: we have beryllium chloride, carbon dioxide, and hydrocyanic acid. In all of them, the central element is connected to 2 bonding groups. And again, it doesn't matter if you're double bonded, triple bonded, or single bonded to that surrounding element, it only counts once.
The visual representation is that we have our central element and we have 2 surrounding groups or 2 surrounding elements. Because of this, we're going to say the molecular geometry would be linear. So, when it comes to our molecular geometry, where the electron group number is 2, you can only have a linear shape.