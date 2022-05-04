Here, we're going to say that central elements with 4 electron groups can have anywhere from 0 to 2 lone pairs to give us 3 possible molecular geometries. So here we have 4 electron groups, and that can translate to having 4 bonding groups and 0 lone pairs, or 3 bonding groups and 1 lone pair, or 2 of each. Realize here when you add up your bonding groups with your lone pairs, it should give you back a total of 4 for the number of electron groups. Now when we have 4 bonding groups and 0 lone pairs, here we have a good example of CH 4 , the visual representation is the way you should draw it when illustrating these different types of molecules. Here, the molecular geometry would be tetrahedral.

For the next one, when it's 3 bonding groups and one lone pair, we have a good example in ammonia, which is NH 3 . That one lone pair is up here. If you were to visually represent this, it would look like a pyramid, and that's why the name here is trigonal pyramidal. Trigonal because it's 3 corners of this pyramid, and pyramidal because it's a pyramid. Now when it's 2 and 2, this is interesting because when it's 2 and 2, we know that we have lone pairs here which is causing this bending and there was a lone pair up here. Here we've seen these terms before. When it's 2 and 2, it's bent, V-shaped, or angular. So if you watched my previous video, you would know that when we drew 2 bonding groups and 1 lone pair, it also had the same shapes of bent, V-shaped, and angular. So just remember, it also applies when we have 2 bonding groups and 2 lone pairs on the central element. Now, again, when the more electron groups we have on the central element, the more possible shapes that arise. When we have 4 electron groups, we have these 3 possible shapes that arise. And for that last one, you could use any of those three names bent, V-shaped, or angular. They all mean the same thing.