Now when it comes to drawing a Lewis dot symbol, it's important to understand what is meant by element symbol versus the surrounding dots. When we say element symbol, that equals the nucleus of the element as well as its core electrons. When we say the surrounding dots, these equal the element's valence electrons. Now hydrogen is a little bit weird and so is helium. Both have only one shell, so their valence electrons can also be interpreted as their core electrons, because that's their total number of electrons. Now for the other elements after them though, what we see in red represents the valence electron for that particular element. Now remember, for main group elements, the number of valence electrons V=G, where V is the number of valence electrons and G is the group number. So, you can see that lithium, sodium, and potassium, which are all in group 1a, have one dot. And you can see that the elements in group 6a, oxygen, sulfur, selenium, as well as the ones below them, they all have 6 dots. Now, as always, transition metals are a little bit different. They can have unexpected situations, so we tend to avoid Lewis dot symbols for transition metals. We're going to focus on main group elements. So remember, for a main group element, the number of valence electrons is equal to their group number.