Hey everyone. So when it comes to calculating the density of non-geometric objects, we have to utilize what's called water displacement. Now, water displacement is just the amount of water moved out of the way when an object is totally submerged. Here, we're going to say water displacement can be used to determine the volume of non-geometric objects. We're going to look at this example; it says, "calculate the volume of the water displaced by the submerging of the object." Here, the volume of the given cylinders is in milliliters. Right.

So, if we take a look here, there's nothing inside this first tube, and we're going to approximate what the volume is. It kind of looks like it touches around this line. So, we're going to say this is approximately 3.5 milliliters. Now, we've taken our non-geometric object and placed it within the water. This causes a rise in the water level. If we take a look here, we say that our new volume, it's a little bit harder to see. We're going to say that it's not quite 6 ml. We're going to say here that it's approximately 5.8 milliliters.

So, the volume of the object would just be our final volume of 5.8 milliliters minus our initial volume of 3.5 milliliters. So that would give me a volume of the non-geometric object of 2.3 milliliters. So, 2.3 milliliters would be my final answer for this example question.