Problem Transcript Here it says, illustrate the exception to the electron configuration of molybdenum. Molybdenum is Mo. It has an atomic number of 42, so it has 42 electrons. If you were to look at the periodic table, we're going to write down what we see initially. What we see here is Krypton Kr 5s2, and then we see 4d4. Molybdenum is right below chromium, and remember we said that in that column both chromium and molybdenum are exceptions to our typical electron configuration. Here it's a d four element. Remember, d is most stable when it's half filled. To do that, we're going to take one electron from the s orbital and promote it up to a d orbital, and that way make a half-filled set of d orbitals. So the correct electron configuration for molybdenum is actually Krypton Kr 5s14d5. So now we're going to illustrate that here with this electron orbital diagram. So here, this would be Krypton, this is 4s because remember, I'm in 5s because remember, the s sublevel has 1 orbital, and then these 5 would be our 4d set of orbitals. So we'd have only 1 here in the 5s orbital, and then we have 5 here in 4d. Following Hund's rule, it'd be up, up, up, up, and up. So, this would be the correct illustration for the electron orbital diagram for a molybdenum atom. Show more