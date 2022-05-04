So when it comes to electron orbital stability, you just need to remember that d subshell orbitals are most stable when they are half-filled or totally filled with electrons because of symmetry. So what we mean by half-filled, remember, we're going to follow Hund's rule, which says that n orbitals that have the same energy that are degenerate are first half-filled. So we're dealing with up, up, up, up, up. Here we have a set of d orbitals electrons that are all facing up. So this set of orbitals is half-filled. Now, totally filled, we go up, up, up, up, up, then come back around, down, down, down, down, down. So here we have an example of a half-filled set of d orbitals, and here a set of totally filled d orbitals.
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 25m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)12m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 16m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 12m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified): Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Electron orbital stability is enhanced when d subshells are half-filled or fully filled, following Hund's rule. Notable exceptions in electron configurations occur in elements like chromium (Cr) and copper (Cu), where electrons are promoted from the 4s to the 3d orbitals to achieve stability. For chromium, the configuration shifts from Ar4s2d4 to Ar4s1d5. Similarly, copper transitions from Ar4s2d9 to Ar4s1d10.
Most Electron Configuration Exceptions are the result of elements drive to obtain half filled or totally filled d orbitals.
Electron Configuration Exceptions
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 1
Video transcript
p and d subshells are most stable when either half filled or totally filled with electrons.
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 2
Video transcript
Now when looking at exceptions to the electron configurations, we're going to say starting from chromium, which is Cr, as the atomic number Z increases, exceptions to electron configurations can be observed. A memory tool we can have is that chromium has an atomic number of 24. So, think about that, 24. We're going to say that the exceptions happen with these 2 elements and with these 4 elements, so "24". We're going to start out with chromium; we know that's where it starts, and we're going to skip the next 4 columns. Right? So we start out with chromium and you skip the next 4. So skip Manganese, skip Iron, skip Cobalt, skip Nickel, and then you land on copper where the next group of exceptions can exist. So just remember, these are the 6 major types of elements where we're going to see exceptions to the electron configuration. Keep this in mind when we're looking at their electron configurations. Now that we know that these are the 6 to deal with, let's see how these exceptions arise. Click on the next video and let's see what happened.
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 3
Video transcript
So remember, exceptions start with chromium. Let's look at chromium. If we were to determine its electron configuration initially, we would see that it would look like argon 4s23d4. Now here, what do we have here? We have 3d with 4 electrons within it. But remember, earlier we said that s and d subshells or sublevels have this urge to try to be half filled or totally filled. Now we're going to say, an s orbital electron can be promoted to create half-filled orbitals with d 4 electrons. So what we're saying here is if you're doing the electron configuration of chromium, you're going to end with a d 4. That's a key to tell you that, oh, d 4. We have only 4 electrons within these d orbitals. But if I could somehow get one more electron in there, those d orbitals will be half-filled. So what's going to happen here is we're going to take a d 5, and our 4s2 just gave up an electron so it becomes 4s1. So it now looks like this. This would be the correct electron configuration of chromium. So, again remember, chromium has this type of exception, and the driving force is trying to get a half-filled set of d orbitals. Okay. So here, we're not going to land, we're not going to stay as d 4, when it's neutral it's going to become d 5. Now that we've seen this with the first column, let's see what happens with the second column. So, click on the next video and let's see what happens with them.
When electron configuration ends with d4, an s orbital electron is promoted to d orbital to create half filled orbital:d5.
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 4
Video transcript
So if we look at the 2nd column, let's look at copper. Now copper, if we were to look at the periodic table, we'd initially think it's argon s23d9. But if we look at the 3d9 orbitals, what we should notice is we just need one more electron here, and it will be completely filled. Remember, there's this need driven by your p and d sublevels or subshells to be either half-filled or totally filled. So we're going to say here, an electron from an s orbital can be promoted to create completely filled orbitals with d9 elements. Here, copper is a d9 element. It ends with d9. If you just get one more electron, it can become d10, and that's what's going to happen. We take one from the s orbital, from the 4s orbital, and we donate it over to the d. Doing this now, we only have one electron here within 4s, and this now becomes totally filled in and therefore more stable, so now this is s14d10. Just remember, we have these 6 elements we discussed previously in the videos, they have this drive where we're going to take 1 electron from an s orbital and promote it to 1 of the d orbitals, so that we can create either a half-filled d orbital or totally filled, completely filled d orbitals. Remember this driving force that causes the exceptions within these neutral elements.
When electron configuration ends with d9, an s orbital electron is promoted to d orbital to create completely filled orbital:d10.
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Example 1
Video transcript
Here in this example question it says, based on the exceptions provide the condensed electron configuration for the silver atom. So we're going to say here that silver is a g. It has an atomic number of 47. Since we're dealing with an atom, it's the neutral form of it, so it has 47 electrons. Now looking at the periodic table, what we would see initially is we would see krypton s2d9. Remember, silver is one of the elements within the second column we discussed, and remember it's a d9 element. If it can become d10 those orbitals will be completely filled. In order to do this, we're going to take 1 electron from the s orbital and promote it up to the d set of orbitals. Doing this gives us now the correct exception to silver, which is Krypton s1d10. So this would be the correct electron configuration for silver. So just keep in mind these 6 elements we discussed earlier, all of them do do this, where we take 1 electron from the s orbital and promote it up, so that we either have half-filled d orbitals or completely filled in d orbitals like silver here.
Illustrate the exception to the electron configuration of molybdenum.
Problem Transcript
Which of the following is the correct electron configuration of gold?
A comparison of the electron configurations of palladium (Pd) and silver (Ag) indicates that:
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
Why are d subshells more stable when they are half-filled or fully filled?
d subshells are more stable when they are half-filled or fully filled due to electron-electron repulsion and exchange energy. When d orbitals are half-filled, each electron occupies a separate orbital, minimizing repulsion. This configuration also maximizes exchange energy, which is the energy released when electrons with parallel spins exchange positions. Fully filled d subshells are stable because they achieve a symmetrical distribution of electrons, reducing repulsion and increasing stability. This stability is a key factor in the exceptions observed in electron configurations for elements like chromium and copper.
What is the electron configuration exception for chromium?
The electron configuration exception for chromium (Cr) occurs because it is more stable for the d subshell to be half-filled. Instead of the expected configuration of [Ar] 4s2 3d4, one electron from the 4s orbital is promoted to the 3d orbital. This results in the configuration [Ar] 4s1 3d5. This half-filled d subshell configuration is more stable due to reduced electron-electron repulsion and increased exchange energy.
What is the electron configuration exception for copper?
The electron configuration exception for copper (Cu) occurs because it is more stable for the d subshell to be fully filled. Instead of the expected configuration of [Ar] 4s2 3d9, one electron from the 4s orbital is promoted to the 3d orbital. This results in the configuration [Ar] 4s1 3d10. This fully filled d subshell configuration is more stable due to reduced electron-electron repulsion and increased exchange energy.
How does Hund's rule relate to electron configuration exceptions?
Hund's rule states that electrons will fill degenerate orbitals (orbitals with the same energy) singly before pairing up. This rule is crucial in understanding electron configuration exceptions because it explains why half-filled and fully filled d subshells are more stable. In elements like chromium and copper, electrons are promoted from the 4s orbital to the 3d orbital to achieve a half-filled or fully filled d subshell, respectively. This minimizes electron-electron repulsion and maximizes exchange energy, leading to a more stable configuration.
Why do elements like chromium and copper have electron configuration exceptions?
Elements like chromium and copper have electron configuration exceptions because achieving half-filled or fully filled d subshells provides greater stability. For chromium, the configuration changes from [Ar] 4s2 3d4 to [Ar] 4s1 3d5 to achieve a half-filled d subshell. For copper, the configuration changes from [Ar] 4s2 3d9 to [Ar] 4s1 3d10 to achieve a fully filled d subshell. These configurations reduce electron-electron repulsion and increase exchange energy, leading to a more stable electron arrangement.