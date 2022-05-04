In this example question, it states that the pressure in Denver, Colorado, which has an elevation of 5,280 feet, averages about 24.9 inches of mercury. Now, we need to convert this pressure into millimeters of mercury and atmospheres. This involves a dimensional analysis, where we convert from inches of mercury to millimeters of mercury and then to atmospheres. Let's begin with 24 inches of mercury. We want to eliminate inches of mercury, so we place inches of mercury in the denominator.

From dimensional analysis, there's a known relationship between inches and centimeters. We'll convert from inches of mercury to centimeters of mercury. If you recall from my dimensional analysis videos, 1 inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters. With inches of mercury cancelled out, we now have centimeters of mercury. Next, to convert centimeters of mercury to millimeters, we use the fact that 1 centimeter equals 10 millimeters. After cancelling out the relevant units, we are left with millimeters of mercury, which calculates to 632.46 millimeters of mercury. Given that the values within the question have three significant figures (24.9), we'll round this to 632 millimeters of mercury in three significant figures.

Moving forward to convert the 632.46 millimeters of mercury into atmospheres, we use the conversion factor where 1 atmosphere is equal to 760 millimeters of mercury. This conversion results in approximately 0.832 atmospheres as the final answer. So, just approach this like any dimensional analysis type of question to convert from one pressure unit to another.