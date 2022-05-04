Now the oxidation number is an important idea as we make our way towards oxidation and reduction reactions, otherwise known as redox reactions. First, we're going to say that the oxidation number itself is an element's ability to gain, lose, or share electrons when alone or in a compound. And we're going to say when it comes to oxidation numbers, it's important to talk about the natural state of an element. For an atom in its natural state, also called its standard state, its oxidation number or oxidation state is equal to 0.

Remember, we have our periodic table here, we know that with our periodic table, there are charges that are unique to different groups, and we know that certain elements exist in certain forms in nature. When it comes to group 1A, we know that the charge is plus 1. Group 2A is plus 2. Group 3A is plus 3. In group 4A, we tend to skip because some elements have varying positive charges, so we're just going to skip that. We know that group 5A is minus 3, then minus 2, then minus 1. And remember, everything is trying to become a noble gas. They're perfect, so they tend not to have charges. If you don't remember this or you haven't seen my videos on it, and you want to explore this a little further, make sure you take a look at my videos on periodic table charges.