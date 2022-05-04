Now the oxidation number is an important idea as we make our way towards oxidation and reduction reactions, otherwise known as redox reactions. First, we're going to say that the oxidation number itself is an element's ability to gain, lose, or share electrons when alone or in a compound. And we're going to say when it comes to oxidation numbers, it's important to talk about the natural state of an element. For an atom in its natural state, also called its standard state, its oxidation number or oxidation state is equal to 0.
Remember, we have our periodic table here, we know that with our periodic table, there are charges that are unique to different groups, and we know that certain elements exist in certain forms in nature. When it comes to group 1A, we know that the charge is plus 1. Group 2A is plus 2. Group 3A is plus 3. In group 4A, we tend to skip because some elements have varying positive charges, so we're just going to skip that. We know that group 5A is minus 3, then minus 2, then minus 1. And remember, everything is trying to become a noble gas. They're perfect, so they tend not to have charges. If you don't remember this or you haven't seen my videos on it, and you want to explore this a little further, make sure you take a look at my videos on periodic table charges.
Also, remember we've talked about natural states of elements in the past as well. When it comes to elements of the periodic table, we have our diatomic molecules. Those are hydrogen, which is H2, nitrogen, oxygen, fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and of course, iodine. Also remember that phosphorus tends to exist as P4 in its natural state when found in nature, and sulfur is S8, and since selenium is right below sulfur, it is Se8. These are the natural forms of these different elements when they're found in nature. And remember, all the other elements, I'm not writing them in because in nature, they exist as monoatomic atoms. You can also refresh your memory by taking a look at my periodic table videos when we talk about the natural states of elements. But right now, just realize that if you find an atom in its elemental state, natural state, or standard state, whatever term you're most comfortable with, its oxidation number will be equal to 0.