So here it states calculate the amount of water in kilograms that must be added to 12 grams of urea in the preparation of an 18.3% by mass solution. Here the molar mass of urea is given as 60.055 grams per mole. Alright, so we need to determine what the kilograms of water are. And we're dealing here with mass percent. So mass percent here, would equal the grams of our solute. So mass of or grams of solute divided by grams of solution times 100. Pulling in what we know. Well, we know that the percentage is 18.3%, the mass of our solute is this urea here and it's still down here as well. We don't know what the mass of our water is so that's going to be our x and this is getting multiplied by 100. Alright. So what we're going to do here is we're going to realize that we need to cross-multiply, well, we need to multiply both sides here by \(12.0 + x\). So this cancels out with this. So now we have \(18.3 \times (12 + x)\) here in parenthesis. This 12 and this 100 are multiplying each other to give us 1200. Next, what we're gonna do is we can solve this in 2 ways. Either we can divide out the 18.3 right now or we can distribute it. It's up to you which method you want to use. So here when I distribute it, I get \(219.6 + 18.3x = 1200\). Subtract out 219 here. And then I'm gonna get here, \(18.3x = 980.4\). Divide both sides here by 18.3. \(x = \) the mass of our water which comes out to 53.6 grams of \(H_2O\). But we don't want the answer at the end of being grams, we want it in kilograms, so we do one more conversion. For every 1 kilogram, it's equal to 1,000 grams. So, that gives me 0.0536 kilograms of water. So, just remember in this question we're talking about mass percent so use that formula to isolate our variable which in this case is grams of water. Once we do that, convert it to kilograms to get our final answer. Now that you've seen example 1, attempt to do the next example on your own, come back and see if your answer matches up with mine.