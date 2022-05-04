Standard temperature and pressure, abbreviated as STP, is a commonly used term in calculations involving gases. Now we're going to say at STP, the temperature is measured as either 0 degrees Celsius or 273.15 Kelvin. Now we know that when we're dealing with gas calculations, we tend to go with Kelvin. Now the pressure at STP is 1 atmosphere. So just remember, when you hear STP, it means 273.15 Kelvin and for pressure, 1 atmosphere.
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 25m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)12m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 16m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 12m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
Standard Temperature and Pressure: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Standard temperature and pressure (STP) is defined as 0 degrees Celsius (273.15 Kelvin) and 1 atmosphere of pressure. At STP, the standard molar volume of an ideal gas is 22.4 liters, which establishes a crucial relationship between moles and volume. The equation for volume is , where
In order to accurately study the effect that changes in pressure, temperature and moles have on volume, chemists will often run their experiments under Standard Temperature and Pressure conditions.
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Video transcript
Standard Temperature and Pressure Example 1
Video transcript
Here in this example question, it says, a sample of oxygen gas has a measured volume of 325 mL at STP. How many grams are present? Alright. So here they're giving us the volume in the form of milliliters, and STP is giving us temperature plus pressure. We know from the ideal gas law with these values given to us or these variables given to us, the only thing that's missing is our moles because we have volume already, we have pressure and temperature, and we always know what R is. So we're going to divide up RT and when we do that we're going to get our moles. Moles here will equal pressure times volume over R times T. At STP, our pressure is 1 atmosphere. Our volume, we just change milliliters to liters, so 0.325 liters. We have our R constant which is 0.08206 liters times atmospheres over moles times K. Then remember we're dealing with temperature at STP, we use the units of Kelvin, so that's 273.15 Kelvin. So here, Kelvins cancel out, liters cancel out, atmospheres cancel out, and we'll be left with the moles of our oxygen gas. When we plug that in, we get 0.01450 moles of O2. But here the question is not asking us to determine the moles of oxygen gas, but instead the grams of oxygen gas. So we just need to do a simple conversion. We say that for every 1 mole of O2 it weighs 32 grams because there are 2 oxygens. Those cancel out and what we get at the end is 0.464 grams of O2. Here our answer has 3 significant figures because the value of 325 has 3 significant figures as well. So just the value that's missing is moles. Then go for moles that the value that's missing is moles. Then go from moles to grams to get your final answer.
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Video transcript
With the idea of STP, we are faced with a new idea, the standard molar volume. Now we're going to say that it represents the volume of 1 mole of an ideal gas at STP. Alright. So here we're gonna say V=n⋅R⋅T/P. We're dealing with 1 mole of the gas, R is just our constant, and we're gonna say we're dealing with STP, so our temperature will be 273.15 Kelvin, and our pressure will just simply be 1 atmosphere. We see here that the moles cancel out, kelvins cancel out, atmospheres cancel out. So here we'll have our volume in liters. When we plug this in we get 22.4 liters. This would represent our standard molar volume for 1 mole of gas, an ideal gas. Now this helps to establish a relationship between moles and volumes, and because we have a relationship between moles and volumes, we can create a new conversion factor, and that conversion factor would be that for any one mole of an ideal gas at STP, its molar volume would be 22.4 liters. So just remember, if we're dealing with STP and we're dealing with 1 mole of any gas, then its standard molar volume will be 22.4 liters.
Standard Temperature and Pressure Example 2
Video transcript
Here the example question asks, "How many moles of chlorine gas occupy a volume of 15.7 liters at STP?" Alright. So here they're talking about determining the moles of an ideal gas. They're giving us the volume of that gas at STP. Here we can use the conversion factor that we know exists with standard molar volume. We're going to say we have 15.7 liters and we're going to say here that the conversion factor is for every 1 mole of any gas at STP, the volume is 22.4 liters. Here, liters cancel out and I have my moles, which comes out to 0.70 moles of Cl2. So this is one way that we get our answer.
What else we could do is we could have also said that we have 15.7 liters which is our volume, and then we have STP which is pressure and temperature. We could have said that our moles equals PVRT and we would have gotten the same exact answer because here this would have been 1 atmosphere. This here is 15.7 liters. Then here we have our R constant with its units, don't forget the units, times temperature at STP is 273.15 Kelvin. And if we worked it out we get the same exact moles for Cl2. So just realize that there are 2 ways that we can approach a question like this, using it with the conversion factor of 1 mole for every 22.4 liters, or by using it through the traditional means with the ideal gas law.
A sample of dichloromethane gas (CH2Cl2) occupies 32.6 L at 310 K and 5.30 atm. Determine its volume at STP?
Which gas sample has the greatest volume at STP?
Nitrogen and hydrogen combine to form ammonia via the following reaction:
1 N2 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)
What mass of nitrogen is required to completely react with 800.0 mL H2 at STP?
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What is Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP) in chemistry?
Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP) in chemistry is a set of conditions used for gas calculations. STP is defined as a temperature of 0 degrees Celsius (273.15 Kelvin) and a pressure of 1 atmosphere. These conditions are used to standardize measurements and calculations involving gases, making it easier to compare different sets of data.
How do you calculate the volume of a gas at STP?
To calculate the volume of a gas at STP, you can use the ideal gas law equation: . Here, is the volume, is the number of moles, is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/(K·mol)), is the temperature in Kelvin (273.15 K at STP), and is the pressure (1 atm at STP). For 1 mole of an ideal gas at STP, the volume is 22.4 liters.
What is the standard molar volume of an ideal gas at STP?
The standard molar volume of an ideal gas at STP is 22.4 liters. This means that one mole of any ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters of volume at a temperature of 0 degrees Celsius (273.15 Kelvin) and a pressure of 1 atmosphere. This value is derived from the ideal gas law and is a useful conversion factor in gas calculations.
Why is STP important in gas calculations?
STP is important in gas calculations because it provides a standardized set of conditions (0 degrees Celsius and 1 atmosphere) that allow for consistent and comparable measurements. Using STP simplifies calculations and conversions involving gases, such as determining the volume, pressure, or temperature of a gas sample. It also helps in understanding the behavior of gases under these standard conditions.
How does the ideal gas law relate to STP?
The ideal gas law, given by the equation , relates pressure (P), volume (V), number of moles (n), the ideal gas constant (R), and temperature (T). At STP, the temperature is 273.15 K and the pressure is 1 atm. By substituting these values into the ideal gas law, we can determine the volume of one mole of an ideal gas at STP, which is 22.4 liters. This relationship is crucial for understanding gas behavior under standard conditions.
Your Introduction to Chemistry tutor
- Using the answer from problem 8.61, how many grams of nitrogen are in Whitney's lungs at STP if air contains 7...
- A gas has a volume of 2.84 L at 1.00 atm and 0 °C. At what temperature does it have a volume of 7.50 L at 520 ...
- How many molecules are in 1.0 L of O₂ at STP? How may grams of O₂?
- What is the mass of CH₄ in a sample that occupies a volume of 16.5 L at STP?
- A weather balloon is partially filled with helium to allow for expansion at high altitudes. At STP, a weather ...
- Which sample contains more molecules: 2.0 L of Cl₂ at STP or 3.0 L of CH₄ at 300 K and 1150 mmHg? Which sample...