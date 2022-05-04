In 1911, Ernest Rutherford's gold foil experiment led to the discovery of the positively charged nucleus within an atom. He was assisted by fellow chemists Hans Geiger and Ernest Marsden. Because they had such a big role in this experiment, it's sometimes also referred to as the Geiger-Marsden experiment. So just remember, this experiment is known by both of these names: the Rutherford gold experiment and the Geiger-Marsden experiment. The experimental setup included a thin sheet of gold foil, which is bombarded with alpha particles emitting from a radioactive element.

The alpha particle itself is a radioactive particle consisting of 2 protons and 2 neutrons. If we were to write out its elemental symbol, we would say it has 2 protons, meaning its atomic number is 2. Its mass number, the number of neutrons and protons together, would be a total of 4, and we'd use the alpha symbol. Here we're not talking about any electrons involved; neutrons are neutral, protons are positive, so the overall charge would be positive 2. Another way of depicting this alpha particle is as He4/He2+2. The radioactive element is encased within a lead box with one part of it open, which emits the alpha particles. Typically, the radioactive element used is iridium and is encased within this lead container.

Around the gold foil or gold sheet, there is a detecting screen with a small slit that allows for the passage of the alpha particles. When alpha particles are emitted from the iridium, some pass through the gold foil and hit the back of the detecting screen. However, some of these positively charged alpha particles strike something in the center of our gold foil, causing some of them to change trajectories. This was surprising as it was expected that all particles would go straight through; some even came right back towards the radioactive source.

From this, Rutherford was able to formulate three postulates: first, that the proton and neutron are located in the nucleus, which lies at the center of the atom; second, that although incredibly small, the nucleus comprises most of the mass of the atom; and third, that surrounding the dense, positively charged nucleus is a cloud of electrons. These findings from the gold foil experiment were groundbreaking at that time and challenged many of the then-accepted laws and conceptions in chemistry."

Through the actions of Rutherford, Geiger, and Marsden, we have a better understanding of the atom.