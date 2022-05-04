Problem Transcript Determine the remaining resin structures possible for the phosphate ion, which is PO43-. So remember here, we're just putting the π bonds in other places, giving us different options. In the first image, we have the π bond being here on the top oxygen, but remember there's an equal chance of it being on the right side, the left side, or the bottom oxygen. So we just have to show those other possibilities. Don't forget the lone pairs. Remember, oxygens that are single bonded have 3 lone pairs; oxygens that are double bonded only have 2. It's an ion, so put it in brackets with the charge in the top right corner. So, this would be a resonance structure. Let's say instead of the oxygen on the right being double bonded, it's the oxygen on the bottom that's double bonded. Make sure you place the right number of electrons around the oxygen and the phosphorus. It still has its lone pair. You don't have to put it in the same position every time for phosphorus as long as it's on the phosphorus, that's all that matters. And then finally, the last possibility is maybe it is the oxygen on the left that was double bonded, and the others are single bonded. Brackets and then the charge in the top right corner. Alright. So here, these would be the three other resonance structures that are possible for the phosphate ion. Show more