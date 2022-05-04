We're going to say here that the international system of units, SI, is related to the metric system, and it comes with 6 base units. Now, when it comes to these 6 base units, let's take a look. We have our physical quantity, and each of these physical quantities is attached to an SI base unit. This SI base unit name has a symbol. So, when it comes to mass, the SI base name is kilogram, and its symbol is kg. Okay? So, the SI base unit for mass is kilograms. Next, we have length. Length would be meters, which is abbreviated as m. Time would be seconds, which is abbreviated as just s. Temperature. The SI unit for temperature is kelvin, which is abbreviated as K, capital K. The amount of a substance, so you need to familiarize yourself with this particular term in terms of chemistry. The amount of the substance is the mole and its symbol is mol. So we just remove the e. Now, when you're doing calculations with moles later on in chemistry, you'll see them use either the full name or the symbol name. Okay? So just remember they're the same thing. Now for volume here, you'll see that there are 2 spots. That's because the top one is the SI base unit that we use, but you'll find time and time again that you'll not see the SI base unit used for volume, instead, you'll see the metric one. So the SI base unit for volume is going to be cubic meters, which is m3. And here, the metric of that is liters. You'll see liters more often than you will see cubic meters. And the symbol for liters is just a capital L. So here we have our 6 base units, as well as 1 metric unit. In terms of volume, the metric unit of liters is oftentimes used more than the SI unit of cubic meters.
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 25m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)12m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 16m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 12m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
SI Units (Simplified): Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
The International System of Units (SI) comprises six base units essential for scientific measurements. These include the kilogram (kg) for mass, meter (m) for length, second (s) for time, kelvin (K) for temperature, mole (mol) for the amount of substance, and cubic meter (m³) for volume, though liters (L) are more commonly used. Understanding these units is crucial for accurate calculations in chemistry and physics, facilitating effective communication of scientific data and enhancing comprehension of concepts like molarity and density.
The International System of Units (SI) represents the modern form of the metric system.
The Major SI Units
SI Units (Simplified) Concept 1
Video transcript
SI Units (Simplified) Example 1
Video transcript
Which of the following values is given with SI units? So here we have 1.25 × 104 minutes, 6.82 × 10-3 milligrams, 25.6 °C, and 101.3 seconds. Alright. So, minutes is a unit of time. We know the SI unit for time is seconds, not minutes. Next, milligrams is our units for mass, but we know kilograms is the SI unit for mass. Celsius, units for temperature, but we know temperature should be in Kelvin when we're dealing with SI units. Here, out of all our options, option d is the correct choice. Seconds is an SI base unit.
Which of the following represents volume in SI units?
Convert 12 minutes into acceptable SI units.
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What are the six base units of the International System of Units (SI)?
The six base units of the International System of Units (SI) are essential for scientific measurements. They include:
- Kilogram (kg) for mass
- Meter (m) for length
- Second (s) for time
- Kelvin (K) for temperature
- Mole (mol) for the amount of substance
- Cubic meter (m3) for volume, though liters (L) are more commonly used
Understanding these units is crucial for accurate calculations in chemistry and physics, facilitating effective communication of scientific data and enhancing comprehension of concepts like molarity and density.
Why is the liter (L) more commonly used than the cubic meter (m3) for volume in chemistry?
In chemistry, the liter (L) is more commonly used than the cubic meter (m3) for volume because it is more practical for the scale of measurements typically encountered. One cubic meter is equivalent to 1,000 liters, making it a very large unit for most laboratory settings. Liters are more convenient for measuring volumes of liquids and solutions, which are often in the range of milliliters (mL) to liters (L). This practicality makes liters a preferred unit in both educational and professional chemistry environments.
What is the SI unit for temperature and its symbol?
The SI unit for temperature is the kelvin, abbreviated as K. Unlike other temperature scales such as Celsius or Fahrenheit, the kelvin scale starts at absolute zero, the theoretical point where all molecular motion ceases. This makes it particularly useful in scientific contexts, as it provides a direct measure of thermal energy. The kelvin is crucial for calculations involving thermodynamics, physical chemistry, and other fields where precise temperature measurements are necessary.
How is the mole (mol) used in chemistry?
The mole (mol) is a fundamental unit in chemistry used to quantify the amount of a substance. One mole is defined as exactly 6.02214076 × 1023 entities (Avogadro's number), which can be atoms, molecules, ions, or other particles. This unit allows chemists to relate macroscopic measurements to the number of particles involved in chemical reactions. For example, in stoichiometry, moles are used to balance chemical equations and calculate the amounts of reactants and products. Understanding the mole concept is essential for mastering topics like molarity, gas laws, and reaction yields.
What is the SI unit for mass and its symbol?
The SI unit for mass is the kilogram, abbreviated as kg. The kilogram is the only SI base unit with a prefix (kilo-) as part of its name. It is defined by the Planck constant, which is a fundamental constant of nature. The kilogram is crucial for various scientific and engineering applications, including chemistry, where it is used to measure the mass of substances. Accurate mass measurements are essential for preparing solutions, conducting experiments, and analyzing results.
Your Introduction to Chemistry tutor
- On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and...
- On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and...
- On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and...
- On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and...
- What is the difference between a physical quantity and a number?