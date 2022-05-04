Now, if you've seen my stoichiometric chart under stoichiometry, or solution chemistry, or gas stoichiometry, this should be pretty familiar to you. But if this is the first time you're seeing this stoichiometric chart, let's go through it. Alright. So what we need to realize here is that with thermochemical equations, it's pretty common to be given the ΔH of our chemical reaction. So we'll start out with ΔH of given. And like I said before, in stoichiometry we're used to doing a multiple comparison which can still happen here, but the more important thing is that we establish a connection between the ΔH of reaction and one of the moles for one of the compounds within our chemical, reaction. So, here we go from ΔH of given to moles of given. And what we can say here is that besides going from ΔH of given to moles of given, we can go from grams of given to moles of given, or we can go from ions, atoms, formula units, or molecules of given to moles of given. Once we get there, we have to go to moles of our unknown. To do this requires a leap of faith in a sense, because you're going from an area where you know information to an area where you know nothing at all. So, we call this the jump. When you make this jump, in order to do it correctly you have to do a mole to mole comparison and use the coefficients in the balanced equation. From this point, you are at moles of unknown, and from here you can go in any way you want. You can go from moles of unknown to ions, atoms, formula units, or molecules, you can go to grams, or you can go to a new ΔH of unknown. So, just realize with the thermochemical equation, we'll have a balanced chemical equation, which introduces the idea of stoichiometry, but for it to be a thermochemical equation, we'll also have the ΔH of reaction present.