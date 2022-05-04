Here we're told to write the balanced equation for the following by inserting the correct coefficients in the blanks. Alright. So we have here C 4 H 10 gas reacting with O 2 gas to produce and give us H 2 O liquid and CO 2 gas. Right. So step 1, we have to set up a list for the elements that are reactants, and another list for the elements that are products. Right. So on the reactant side we have 4 carbons, 10 hydrogens, and 2 oxygens. On the product side we have 1 carbon, 2 hydrogens, and we have 3 oxygens. We can see the lists don't match and that's because the equation is imbalanced.

So step 2, we're going to start from the top and go down both lists to determine how many of each element is present. Now here, this is important. If a polyatomic ion is present on both sides, then treat it as a single unit. So for example, if one side had 1 phosphate ion, and the other side had 3 phosphate ions, you make sure that this side here also has 3 phosphate ions. In this particular equation, we don't have to worry about polyatomic ions, there are none.