We can say if the solubility or molar concentrations of ions within ionic solids are known, the K sp can be calculated. If we take a look here, we say calculate the K sp value for silver phosphate, which is Ag 3 PO 4 , which has a solubility of \(1.8 \times 10^{-18}\) at 25 degrees Celsius. Here we say write the equilibrium equation by breaking up the ionic solid into its aqueous ions. Alright. So here we have our silver phosphate solid. It's going to break up into its ions. It's going to break up into 3 silver ions, remember ions are aqueous in solution, plus our phosphate ion aqueous.

Next, we write the equilibrium expression based on the equilibrium equation. So remember, equilibrium expression is K sp equals products over reactants. But your reactant is a solid, so we're going to ignore it. Thus, it's just going to be Ag+ cubed, remember the coefficient here is going to become the power, so cubed, times PO 4 3−. Now some new steps. Step 3, we're going to make concentrations of the ions equal to their coefficients multiplied by the x variable. Alright. So what do I mean by that? We're going to say this is equal to the coefficient in front of the silver ion in our equation which is a 3, so this equals 3x and it's going to be cubed. And there's a coefficient of 1 here that's invisible, so that would be times 1x or just x.