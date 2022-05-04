Here we have to determine how many electrons can be found in the 7th shell of an atom. So remember, the 7th shell corresponds to n equals 7. When we only know the shell number, the number of electrons is just equal to:

E = 2 ∙ n 2

So that will equal 2 ∙ 72. 7 squared is 49, and multiplying it by 2 means that we can have theoretically up to 98 electrons within the 7th shell of a given atom. So that would mean that option d would be our correct answer.