Here we're going to say that radiation can be measured in several different ways depending on which property is being measured. So here we're going to have units of radiation measurement, and what we need to realize is that there are a lot of common units used for radiation. We have curie, we have Roentgen, we have rads, and we have REM. Alright. So let's start out with our curies. We're going to say here that 1 curie is equal to 3.7×1010 disintegrations per second. And we're going to say that the SI unit is 1 becquerel, which is Bq. So I'm going to butcher some of these because the names are a little bit different than what we're used to seeing. So we're going to say that 1 Bq is equal to 1 disintegration per second. And we're going to say here, what property it is measuring? We're going to say that it's measuring decay events.

Next, we have one Roentgen, which is R. We're going to say that 1 Roentgen is equal to 2.1×109 charges per cubic centimeters. Here we don't have an SI unit equivalent to it, and we need to realize here it deals with the exposure in terms of ionizing intensity of gamma and x-rays.

Next, we're going to say we have rads. So we're going to say here 1 rad is equal to 1×10-5 joules per gram, and that 1 rad is equal to 1 Roentgen. Alright. Next, we're going to say the SI unit equivalent of that is gray or Gy. We're going to say here that 1 gray is equal to 1 joule per kilogram, and it's also equal to 1 rad. So you can start seeing that some of these units are connected to one another. This will allow us later on to convert from one radiation unit to another. Now here, this deals with energy absorbed by tissue.

Then we have REM, rem. REMs equal rad times RBE. RBE is your relative biological effectiveness. We're going to say the SI unit of that is sievert or Sv. One sievert is equal to 100 REM. And then we're going to say what exactly is the property measuring? It's measuring tissue damage.

Now finally coming back to RBE, which is your relative biological effectiveness, it factors account for both your ionizing intensity and biological effect. And we're going to say here that x-rays, we're going to say here gamma rays, we're going to say here beta particles, their RBE is equal to 1. And when it comes to alpha particles which are larger, their RBE is equal to 20. So here these are the most important types of radiation units that you should keep in mind. Realize only the ones that are in purple, remember our purple boxes, are the ones that are important in terms of memorization. The others would be given to you in some way either in a formula sheet or within the question itself.