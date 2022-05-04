Now, an orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons that have opposite spins according to the Pauli exclusion principle. It states that no two electrons found within an orbital can have the same electron spin. So, one has to spin up and one has to spin down. When we talk about this electron spin, it deals with the rotational spin of an electron inside an atomic orbital. We begin by filling an orbital with an electron that points up, followed by the next one pointing down. To depict electrons within an orbital, we use arrows; one would point up and one would point down, indicating they have opposite spins inside the same orbital.

Note that the electron that points up has an electron spin value of 1/2, and since it's pointing up, it's spinning clockwise. Conversely, an electron pointing down has an electron spin value of -1/2, which also indicates that it has a counterclockwise spin. So, just remember, plus one half is synonymous with clockwise, and negative a half is synonymous with counterclockwise in relation to an electron spin.