Now, following what we've learned so far about all the different types of decays and emissions out there, let's try our best to answer this one. So here we're going to say a nucleus of Thorium-225 undergoes three alpha decays, four beta decays, and a gamma emission. What is the product? So, remember Thorium has an atomic number of 90. It's going to undergo three alpha decays, and alpha decays basically produce the helium or alpha particle, plus four beta decays, so that's four electrons being emitted, plus gamma, which is 0 over 0. So, basically when you have three helium particles being emitted, that's 3×4 which is 12, 3×2 which is 6, 4×0 which is 0, 4×-1 which is -4. Again, this is not the proper way to write it. I'm just combining all the math just to make it easier for us to see what the answer is. So, we're going to say 12 here. So the new element would have to be 213 because 12 + 213 will give me the 225 I started out with. And then here, 6 plus this negative 4 gives me 2. So it would have to be 88 here because 88 + 2 will give me back the 90 I started out with. So, then we're going to say we have 88, so that is Ra, which is radium. And because we underwent a gamma emission, technically, this would be in an excited state. So, we put a little asterisk there to show that it's in an excited state. So, that's all we have to do. And this top equation is the correct way to write the equation. Remember, oops, remember I just combined everything here to make the math easier for us to see what's going on. But it's this top equation that's the correct format that your professor would be looking for. So, just remember, fundamentally, decay and emission mean the particle will be a product. Capture or absorption means it'll be a reactant. That's the key to this. And then, just remembering what's an alpha particle, a beta particle, a positron, a gamma, all those different concepts.