Electrolytes represent compounds that conduct electricity when they enter their ionic forms when dissolved or melted. Now recall that conductivity is a physical property that deals with the ability of an electrical current to flow through a material. If we're going to talk about different types of electrolytes, let's start with the strong ones. They represent solutes that completely dissociate into ions when placed in a solvent, typically water. A great example of a strong electrolyte is sodium chloride (solid). When it is placed in water, it breaks up completely into its two ions, which are sodium ion (aqueous) plus chloride ion (aqueous). Remember, 'aqueous' just means that water is surrounding that particular ion. And just remember also that 100% of both of these ions are made. Strong electrolytes can represent aqueous soluble ionic compounds, which we learned through the solubility rules, strong acids, as well as strong bases.

Now let's look at classifications of this type of electrolyte. The type of electrolyte, of course, is strong. Its degree of dissociation, we're going to say that it completely dissociates, so it breaks up 100%. Because of this, what are the species in solution? Well, the solid form no longer exists. It's been entirely converted into ions. And then conductivity, yes. Because it breaks up into ions, those ions can conduct electricity. Great examples of soluble ionic compounds would be sodium chloride, sodium nitrate, potassium bromide, magnesium chloride. These are based on our understanding of the solubility rules. So, if you haven't watched my videos in terms of them, I highly suggest you go back and take a look.

Next are strong acids. There are a lot of different strong acids. These are the most important ones that you should keep in mind. We have hydrobromic acid, hydrochloric acid, hydroiodic acid, nitric acid, perchloric acid, and sulfuric acid. Strong bases include sodium hydroxide, potassium hydroxide, and lithium hydroxide. These are some basic examples of strong bases. We'll go into greater detail in terms of other strong bases for now, but here these are three great examples. So just remember, strong electrolytes break up completely into ions and therefore those ions are good conductors of electricity.