Recall that the polarity of chemical bonds arises from unequal sharing of electrons between atoms based on electronegativity. When we discuss molecular polarity, we are referring to polarity that arises from an entire covalent molecule. In this context, we differentiate between nonpolar and polar molecules. Nonpolar molecules are any hydrocarbon, meaning compounds composed of only carbons and hydrogens, and any non-hydrocarbon with a perfect shape. A compound has a perfect shape when the central element has 0 lone pairs and the same surrounding elements. If either criterion is not met, then the molecule is classified as a polar molecule. Hence, any Lewis dot structure that doesn't have a perfect shape falls into this category. For example, consider molecules with 2 to 4 electron groups. In the first column, all these shapes have 0 lone pairs on the central element, and it's assumed that all the surrounding elements are identical. In these cases, all these molecules would be nonpolar. Once we start considering a central element with 1 lone pair, 2 lone pairs, etc., these are classified as polar molecules due to their imperfection in shape. Therefore, to be a perfect shape, the central element must have 0 lone pairs, and the surrounding elements must be identical.