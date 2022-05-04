Hey everyone. So, in this video, let's take a look at the idea of Wavelength and Frequency. Now, we're going to say that light energy can travel through space as electromagnetic radiation in the form of particles or waves. Within the scientific community, we can talk about light energy. Some theorize it as photons, individual light particles that travel through space. Others see it not as individual particles, but a group of particles traveling together as a wave. In either case, we're going to say in the vacuum of space, light moves at a speed of 3.00×108 meters per second. This is called the speed of light.

Now, here we're going to say in terms of a wave, the top of the wave is called the crest, and the bottom of the wave is called a trough. If we take a look here, we have our waves being illustrated here. Again, remember, the top of the wave is the crest. The bottom of it is a trough. This here represents the origin, but we kind of cut through it.

Now with this idea of a wave, we have wavelength and frequency. Wavelength uses the Greek symbol, lambda, which looks like this. It's the distance from one crest or trough of a wave to the next. It's expressed in units of meters. So if we're talking the distance from one crest to another crest, that distance, that is our wavelength, typically in meters. Overlooking from the distance from one trough to another trough, that's also a wavelength as well.

Frequency uses the Greek symbol of mu, which kind of looks like a v, a different form of v. The number of waves you have per second, it relates to frequency. Here, we're going to say it's expressed in units of s-1 or Hertz. In this image, we're starting here at the origin going to the crest down to our trough, which represents a wave. And then we have another one. In this image, we have around, 2.5 waves being depicted. We're going to say the number of waves we get within a second, that is our frequency. So we can say that this entire image, we can relate that to frequency.

Alright. So, again, remember, light can travel as either individual photons or a wave of photons. In either case, we're still talking about the speed of light in terms of how light travels, and we're talking about these ideas of wavelength and frequency. Wavelength is the distance from one crest to another or one trough to another, and frequency is how many waves you can get within a given second. Right? So keep these terms in mind as we discuss more about electromagnetic radiation.