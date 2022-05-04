As we begin to talk about the solubility rules, we first have to familiarize ourselves with the term solubility. Now, solubility is just a chemical property that deals with the ability of a solute to become dissolved in a solvent. Remember, solutes get dissolved in solvents to create solutions. With the term solubility, we're introduced to two other terms, soluble versus insoluble. Soluble refers to a solute that can be dissolved into aqueous ions when placed in a solvent. So here we have aluminum bromide solid. We're going to throw it into water. It's soluble, so it's going to break up into its ions. Aluminum bromide possesses one aluminum, so it's going to break up into one aluminum. Aluminum is in group 3A so its charge is 3+. It is an ion and when you have an ion within water, the water actually surrounds the ion and in that state, we call it aqueous. So, a soluble ionic solute, this breaks up into an aqueous ion. But that's not the only aqueous ion we have. What else do we have within this formula? Aluminum bromide has three bromines in it. So we'd have three, Br, bromine's in group 7A so its charge is -1. Since it's an ion as well, it's aqueous within the solution. So here we break up into one aluminum ion and three bromide ions.

If you're insoluble, it refers to a solute that cannot be dissolved when placed in a solvent. Here we have silver bromide. Silver bromide we're told is insoluble. So even when I throw it into water, it will not break up into ions. It stays together. It doesn't change in any way, and that's how we are able to distinguish soluble versus insoluble. Soluble compounds break up into ions, aqueous ions. Insoluble ones tend not to.