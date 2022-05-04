The key to defining your molecular formula is first determining your empirical formula. Now we're going to say once the empirical formula is determined, the molecular formula can be obtained if the molar mass is also known. Realize here that the molar mass is connected to the molecular formula. If we take a look here at this example question, it says, after a workout session, lactic acid, which has a molar mass of 90.08 grams per mole, forms in muscle tissue and is responsible for muscle soreness. Elemental analysis shows that the compound contains 40% carbon, 6.7% hydrogen, and 53.3% oxygen. Determine the molecular formula. Alright. To determine the molecular formula, we follow step 1. In step 1, it says repeat the steps necessary to determine the empirical formula of the compound. Remember, what we do first is we're going to convert all of these percentages immediately into grams because we assume that we're dealing with 100 grams of our compound. So that's going to be 40 grams of carbon, 6.7 grams of hydrogen, 53.3 grams of oxygen. Next, we're going to convert each one of those grams into moles. So one mole of each of these elements can be determined by finding their atomic masses on the periodic table. 1 mole of carbon weighs 12.01 grams according to the periodic table. Hydrogen is 1.008 grams. Oxygen is 16 grams. Here, all the grams cancel out and we'll have moles of each of the elements. So here we have 3.3306 moles of carbon, and remember, when it comes to finding the moles at this point, to avoid rounding errors, make sure you have at least 4 decimal places. Next, we have 6.6468 moles of hydrogen and 3.3313 moles of oxygen. Now, remember at this point, we're going to divide all the moles by the smallest mole answer in order to determine the ratios to one another. The smallest mole answer that we got was 3.3306. So all of them will be divided by this number. So that's going to give me one carbon, two hydrogens, one oxygen. So my molecular formula is CH₂O. With the empirical formula determined, we're now going to do step 2. Step 2 says we calculate the empirical mass of the compound. The empirical mass comes from the empirical formula which we just discovered. So it's made up of 1 carbon, 2 hydrogens, 1 oxygen. Multiply each one by their atomic masses from the periodic table, and then we're going to add up those totals together. So when we add them all together, we're going to say the empirical mass of our compound is 30.026 grams per mole. This takes us to step 3. Step 3 says we divide the molar mass, which was given to us within the example problem, of the molecular formula by the empirical mass to determine the n-factor. So our n-factor equals our molar mass, which was given to us within the question, divided by the empirical mass, which we can only determine once we find the empirical formula. So that would be 90.08 grams per mole divided by 30.026 grams per mole, which gives us an n-factor equal to 3. Now we're going to multiply the subscripts of the empirical formula by the n-factor to get the molecular formula. So here we're going to say that the n-factor times our empirical formula equals our molecular formula. Right? So then we're going to plug in the 3 that we just found times the empirical formula which you discovered earlier which equals C₃H₆O₃. This gives us the molecular formula for this question. So just remember, the key to determining the molecular formula is to first know what your empirical formula is. Once you have that, determine your n-factor. And then n-factor times empirical formula gives us our molecular formula.