Here in this example question, it says, predict whether a reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation. So here we have sodium carbonate reacting with hydrobromic acid. Alright. So step 1, we're going to break up reactant 1 and reactant 2 into their ionic forms. Sodium carbonate is composed of sodium ion, it's in group 1A, so it's plus 1, and carbonate ion, which is a polyatomic ion, so it's CO 3 2-. Hydrobromic acid is composed of H+ ion, H+1. Bromine is in group 7A, so it's minus 1.

Step 2, we swap ionic partners by remembering that opposite charges attract. So we're going to apply the rules that we've learned when it comes to creating new compounds from their ionic forms. If we take a look, this positive and this negative are attracted to one another, so they're going to combine. And remember, when your numbers and your charges are the same, the 2 ions just combine together and the charges disappear. So this will give us NaBr plus, then we have here, the numbers and the charges are different. When they're different they don't just disappear and combine, they crisscross. The 2 from here comes here, and the 1 from here comes here, that would give us at this point H 2 CO 3 . Now, remember our solubility rules, NaBr, Na is a group 1A ion. Anything connected to a group 1A ion is aqueous and soluble. And then look, we made H 2 CO 3 , that is one of our median products.

So step 3 says, identify the median product or gas that forms from the gas evolution equation. Except for hydrogen sulfide, break it up into water and gas. So here we have carbonic acid which we know will break down further into water, which it will be a liquid, plus CO 2 gas. So you do not keep the carbonic acid there. It completely breaks down to give me those 2 pieces.