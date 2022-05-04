So now we're going to take a look at the physical properties. We're going to say a physical property is a measurable property that describes the state of a chemical compound. Here, it can be observed through your senses without changing the chemical structure of a substance, so it's something that we can observe by either seeing it, touching it, smelling it, using our own faculties. Now, some of the most common types of physical properties, if we take a look at these images, in the first one we have a color palette. So for my fellow artists, we're going to say that color is a physical property, an object appears red, an object appears yellow. These colors that are shown to us represent physical properties. In the next image, we have a beaker filled with a liquid, which we can assume is water. One object sinks to the bottom of it while another one floats on top of it. Now, what determines if an object is heavy enough to sink into the liquid or light enough to float on top is its density. So, density is a physical property. Next, we have here an image of an anvil, which is related to the idea of mass. So, mass is a physical property. Next, we have a cube. The space inside the cube represents its volume. Next here, we have a pot which seems to be boiling or bubbling because the temperature has been raised. We'd say that physical properties here would be boiling points, but it wouldn't just stop at boiling point. We can also include freezing points and melting points. Now boiling points we can abbreviate as bp, freezing points as fp, and melting points as mp. Finally, if we take a look at this last image, we have a diamond. A diamond is known as one of the hardest natural materials in the universe. So, we're talking about a diamond being a representation of hardness. And also, besides hardness, we can talk about the opposite, the softness of a material. How easy is it for me to break that material versus how difficult it is? So, we're talking about a scale of hardness to softness when we talk about a material. These here represent the most common types of physical properties you'll come across. And just remember, if you can observe an object with your senses, then that can represent a physical property. Now that we've gone over the basic idea of it, let's move on to the next video and tackle some questions where we have to either identify what is or isn't a physical property.