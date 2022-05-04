Now molar mass is a physical property that represents the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance. We're going to say the SI unit for mass is kilograms, and the SI unit for the amount of a substance is moles. But molar mass is generally shown as being in units of grams per mole. And remember, when we see our shaded purple boxes, that means that's a definition or some type of formula you need to memorize. In this case, you need to memorize the molar mass formula. Molar mass itself equals grams per mole, and what you also need to realize is that molar mass is just one term that can talk about this relation of grams per mole. Besides molar mass, you might also hear it referred to as molar weight, molecular weight, or molecular mass. So just remember, all of these are talking about the same thing. They're all referring to the relationship of grams per mole, the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance.
Calculating Molar Mass Example 1
The example question says, calculate the molar mass of the compound \( \text{NH}_4 \text{SO}_4 \). In order to do that, we're going to follow each of the following steps. Alright. So step 1, you have to count the number of each element within the given compound. Now, if the elements are within parentheses, just remember to distribute the subscript to each element. Alright. So within these parentheses, we have \( \text{NH}_4 \). That means we have 1 nitrogen, 4 hydrogens, and this subscript of 2. What happens here is that 2 gets distributed, so it becomes \( 2 \times 1 \), which will give us 2 nitrogens, and then we have \( 2 \times 4 \), which will give us 8 hydrogens. We're done with everything in parentheses. Next, let's look at the \( \text{SO}_4 \). There's only 1 sulfur there, so there we know that there's a one that we don't see, so there's just 1 sulfur. And then we see that there are 4 oxygens. So we've successfully counted each of these elements within the compound.
Next, find the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table. So we have nitrogen, hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen. Remember that the atomic mass is the number that is not a whole number; it usually has decimal places. That's because it's the average of all the isotopes for that particular element. So we have 14.01 grams per mole for nitrogen, 1.008 grams per mole for hydrogen, 32.07 grams per mole for sulfur, and roughly 16 grams per mole for oxygen. The numbers on top are the atomic numbers, so let's not worry about those.
Next, you're going to multiply together the number of each element with their atomic masses from the periodic table. So from step 1, we found out we had 2 nitrogens, 8 hydrogens, 1 sulfur, and 4 oxygens. Now multiplying them with their atomic masses gives us totals here. Now these new totals will be 28.02, they'll be 8.064, 32.07, and 64.0. Now that we have each of those totals, step 4 is you add up the totals after multiplication to determine the molar mass of the compound. So we take all these numbers and we add them all up together, when we do that, we're gonna get a total of 132.154 grams per mole. So this would represent the molar mass of our compound. So these are the steps you must always use, always employ in order to determine the molar mass of any compound you come face to face with. So now that we know how to do that, let's continue onward with calculating molar mass.
Calculate the molecular weight of C3H5N3O3.
The reaction between nickel metal and hydrochloric acid is not a simple dissolution. The product formed is NiCl2 • 6 H2O (s), nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate, which has exactly 6 waters of hydration in the crystal lattice for every nickel ion. What is the molar mass of nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate, NiCl2 • 6 H2O (s)?
What is the molar mass of diazepam also known as Valium if 0.05570 mol weighs 15.86 g?
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What is molar mass and how is it calculated?
Molar mass is a physical property that represents the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To calculate molar mass, you sum the atomic masses of all the atoms in a molecule. For example, the molar mass of water (H2O) is calculated by adding the atomic masses of 2 hydrogen atoms (2 x 1.01 g/mol) and 1 oxygen atom (16.00 g/mol), resulting in a molar mass of approximately 18.02 g/mol.
Why is molar mass important in chemistry?
Molar mass is crucial in chemistry because it links the mass of a substance to the amount of that substance in moles. This relationship is fundamental in stoichiometry, which involves calculating the quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions. Understanding molar mass allows chemists to convert between mass and moles, facilitating the measurement and manipulation of substances in laboratory settings and ensuring accurate chemical reactions.
What is the difference between molar mass and molecular weight?
Molar mass and molecular weight are terms often used interchangeably, but they have subtle differences. Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). Molecular weight, on the other hand, is a dimensionless quantity representing the sum of the atomic weights of all atoms in a molecule. Despite these differences, both terms refer to the same concept of the mass-to-mole relationship in a substance.
How do you find the molar mass of a compound?
To find the molar mass of a compound, follow these steps: 1) Identify the chemical formula of the compound. 2) Determine the atomic masses of each element in the compound from the periodic table. 3) Multiply the atomic mass of each element by the number of atoms of that element in the compound. 4) Sum these values to get the total molar mass. For example, for CO2, the molar mass is calculated as (1 x 12.01 g/mol for C) + (2 x 16.00 g/mol for O) = 44.01 g/mol.
What units are used for molar mass?
The standard unit for molar mass is grams per mole (g/mol). This unit expresses the mass of one mole of a substance. While the SI unit for mass is kilograms, grams are more commonly used in chemistry for practical reasons. Therefore, when calculating or discussing molar mass, always use grams per mole to ensure consistency and accuracy in your measurements and calculations.
- Calculate the molar mass for each of the following: b. C₃H₆O₃
- Calculate the molar mass for each of the following: c. Fe(ClO₄)₃
- Calculate the molar mass for each of the following: a. Al₂(SO₄)₃, antiperspirant
- Lovastatin, a drug used to lower serum cholesterol. Look up the molecular formula for Lovastatin and calculat...