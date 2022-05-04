The example question says, calculate the molar mass of the compound \( \text{NH}_4 \text{SO}_4 \). In order to do that, we're going to follow each of the following steps. Alright. So step 1, you have to count the number of each element within the given compound. Now, if the elements are within parentheses, just remember to distribute the subscript to each element. Alright. So within these parentheses, we have \( \text{NH}_4 \). That means we have 1 nitrogen, 4 hydrogens, and this subscript of 2. What happens here is that 2 gets distributed, so it becomes \( 2 \times 1 \), which will give us 2 nitrogens, and then we have \( 2 \times 4 \), which will give us 8 hydrogens. We're done with everything in parentheses. Next, let's look at the \( \text{SO}_4 \). There's only 1 sulfur there, so there we know that there's a one that we don't see, so there's just 1 sulfur. And then we see that there are 4 oxygens. So we've successfully counted each of these elements within the compound.

Next, find the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table. So we have nitrogen, hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen. Remember that the atomic mass is the number that is not a whole number; it usually has decimal places. That's because it's the average of all the isotopes for that particular element. So we have 14.01 grams per mole for nitrogen, 1.008 grams per mole for hydrogen, 32.07 grams per mole for sulfur, and roughly 16 grams per mole for oxygen. The numbers on top are the atomic numbers, so let's not worry about those.

Next, you're going to multiply together the number of each element with their atomic masses from the periodic table. So from step 1, we found out we had 2 nitrogens, 8 hydrogens, 1 sulfur, and 4 oxygens. Now multiplying them with their atomic masses gives us totals here. Now these new totals will be 28.02, they'll be 8.064, 32.07, and 64.0. Now that we have each of those totals, step 4 is you add up the totals after multiplication to determine the molar mass of the compound. So we take all these numbers and we add them all up together, when we do that, we're gonna get a total of 132.154 grams per mole. So this would represent the molar mass of our compound. So these are the steps you must always use, always employ in order to determine the molar mass of any compound you come face to face with. So now that we know how to do that, let's continue onward with calculating molar mass.