Redox reactions are spontaneous when an element can successfully displace another element within a compound. When we say the term 'displace', that means to remove an element from its compound and thereby reducing it. So to displace an element means I'm actually reducing that element. We utilize what's called an activity series chart to determine if an element can displace another element. We say an element that is higher in the activity series will displace an element lower in the activity series chart. It's also important to recall that an oxidizing agent is reduced and a reducing agent will be oxidized. If we take a look here at this activity series chart, we have elements like lithium, potassium, calcium, all the way down to gold. At the top near lithium, we have the strongest reducing agent, indicating the greatest propensity for oxidation; essentially, these elements want to be oxidized a lot. Conversely, this also means that at the top, we have the weakest oxidizing agent, implying that reduction does not want to happen. At this end of the activity series chart, we observe the greatest tendency to lose electrons. On the opposite end, we have the weakest reducing agent, making it least likely to be oxidized, meaning oxidation is very weak here. At the lower end, we have the strongest oxidizing agent, indicating that reduction really wants to happen and here we see the greatest tendency to gain electrons. Remember, when looking at this activity series chart, an element higher up will displace another element that's below it. For example, if we had sodium, it could displace zinc from another compound because sodium is higher up than zinc.