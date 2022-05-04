Now that we've done that one, let's look at example 2. In example 2, it says, "Calculate the pH of a 0.000 550 Molar HBr solution to the correct number of significant figures." Okay. So, we know that HBr is a strong acid. So we don't need to use an ICE chart. We can just take the negative log of that to find the pH. We're going to say since it's a strong acid, this is the concentration of our H+. Now, when we plug this into our calculator, it gives us 3.25964. But remember, we're asked to find the correct pH to the correct significant figures. How do we determine the correct significant figures? It's all based on our given concentration. We're going to say how many significant figures are in this concentration. We'd say that this particular compound, it has a decimal, so you count from left to right. You start counting once you get to your first nonzero number. You're going to skip these zeros. Our first nonzero number going from left to right is this 5. Once you start counting, you can't stop counting until you get to the very end. So we'd say 1, 2, 3. There are 3 significant figures in this concentration. So we know the correct number of significant figures in our concentration. That'll help us find the correct answer.

Now, there are 3 significant figures in this concentration. So my answer has to have 3 decimal places. So it has to have 3 decimal places. So again, the number of significant figures in your concentration determines the number of digits in your decimal places. So, 3 significant figures in our concentration means we need 3 decimal places. We need to keep 3 decimal places. Here, this 6 means that we have to round up. So the correct answer would be 3.260. Again, the number of significant figures in your concentration tells you the number of our pH needs 3 decimal places. Now, our pH requires 3 decimal places.