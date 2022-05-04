In this video, we're going to take a look at the direct relationship between the intermolecular forces and physical properties. Now recall that physical properties are measurable and observed through the senses that describe the states of matter. We're going to say the intermolecular forces themselves are just the attractive forces that exist between molecules and influence these physical properties. Now when we say direct relationships, realize that under direct relationships, we're going to say the stronger the intermolecular force, then the greater the physical property. And the 4 physical properties that we will observe are boiling point, melting point, surface tension, and viscosity.

For the first one, we deal with boiling point. Now boiling point is just the temperature where a liquid and a gas are in equilibrium with each other. The liquid can get vaporized into a gas, and the gas can condense down into a liquid. So boiling point is just the equilibrium between these two states. We're going to say the stronger the intermolecular force, then the greater the boiling point.

Next, we have the melting point. Melting point is the temperature where a solid and a liquid are in equilibrium. Going from a solid to a liquid involves melting or fusion. Going from a liquid to a solid is freezing. The greater the intermolecular force, then the higher the melting point.

Next, we have surface tension. Surface tension is just a measure of attractive forces on a liquid surface. So, just imagine that below the surface itself, we have water molecules. These water molecules are hydrogen bonding to one another. This causes a strong attraction between them. So much in fact that there's a cohesive force that results on the top of the water. This kind of creates a false floor for certain insects to be able to walk across the water. Okay. So this is the phenomenon that insects or insects take advantage of in order to cross over bodies of water.

And then finally, we have viscosity. Viscosity may not be as well-known as the other 3. We're going to say at constant temperature, viscosity is just the resistance to flow for a substance. So you might have heard a substance being very viscous. That means it moves very slowly. Thinking of something very viscous, honey. Honey doesn't move very quickly. It's a viscous substance. Water, on the other hand, it moves pretty quickly, very easily, so water has low viscosity. Now, we're going to say here the greater your viscosity, the slower the movement. Okay. So it deals with time.

How could I reduce the viscosity of a substance? I can introduce heat. So let's say that I heat up some of this honey. If I heat it enough, I can help make it flow a lot faster. So we can say here that if I increase my temperature, I could help to decrease my viscosity. And we're going to say just like the other 3 before it, the stronger the intermolecular force, the greater the viscosity.