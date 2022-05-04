When discussing the different properties of matter, it's also important to include intensive and extensive properties. Intensive properties are those that are innate or intrinsic to a given material. Because they are innate to an object, they are independent of the size or amount of the substance present. It doesn't matter if I have a little bit of the substance or a lot of the substance; that property is unique to it. Intensive properties are characterized as being physical properties. If we take a look at these images, we have our trusty color palette. We know that color is an intensive property. It doesn't matter if I have a small amount of gold or a large amount of gold; gold typically has the same color. Next, the density of an object determines if it's going to sink within the liquid or if it's going to float on its surface. Thus, density is an intensive property. For example, gold, whether an ounce or a ton, will have the same density. Next, hardness. It doesn't matter if I have a small diamond or a large diamond; diamonds are naturally strong and durable substances found in nature. Their hardness isn't based on the amount that we have of the substance. This pot, which has steam coming out of it, can represent boiling point, melting point, or freezing point. And, this thermometer here represents temperature, another common type of intensive property. We know that water, from grade school, we're told that water boils at 100°C. It doesn't matter if I have a gallon of water or a cup of water; water will boil at 100°C, no matter the amount of it, because temperature is an intensive property. Now that we've gone over the basic ideas of this, let's take a look at questions we're asked to either determine what is or isn't an intensive property. So click on the next video.
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Intensive properties are intrinsic characteristics of matter, such as color, density, hardness, boiling point, and temperature, which remain constant regardless of the amount of substance. In contrast, extensive properties, including mass, length, volume, and energy, depend on the quantity of the material present. Understanding these properties is crucial for distinguishing between different substances and predicting their behavior in various physical and chemical processes.
Intensive Properties are independent and Extensive Properties are dependent on the size or amount of substance present
Understanding Intensive Properties
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Example 1
So here if we take a look at this example question, it says, which of the following are examples of intensive properties? So for the first one, we have mass. Now, mass definitely is not an intensive property. 10 grams is very different from 100 grams. Mass is based on the amount you have of a substance. Length can't also be an intensive property because think about it. Length, 1 mile is different from 1000 miles. Hence, the length of something is based on the quantity that's stated. We know that melting point is one of the intensive property examples we've given above, so we know that our answer must contain melting point in a choice. So if we look at the options, melting point is not listed here, melting point is listed here, but we just said that length cannot be an intensive property. Melting point is listed here, but again, length, we said cannot be an intensive property. So that means the only answer is option D. If we look for volume, volume can't be an intensive property either because we can say here that 1 ounce of water is very different from 1 gallon of water. Volume is based on the quantity that's stated. Luster would be our other intensive property. Luster has to do with the shininess of an object. Now, if we think of gold, both an ounce and a ton of gold are going to have the same type of shininess associated with that particular element. Shininess or luster is based on just innate properties within the substance. So, luster, as well as melting point, would be our two intensive properties. Now that we've done this example, let's move on to the practice question.
Which of the following is not an example of an intensive property?
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
In our continued discussion of the properties of matter, we now come to extensive properties. Now we're going to say here that extensive properties are those that are external. These external properties are dependent on the size and amount of substance present. Extensive properties, just like intensive properties, are still physical properties. Some of the most common types of extensive properties, some of which we've seen already, include the following:
This anvil represents mass. Mass is definitely an extensive property. It's based on the amount that we have. 10 grams of a substance is very different from 100 grams of that same substance.
Next, we have a ruler which represents length. One mile is definitely different from 100 miles.
Here we have our cube; inside of the cube, the space within it is our volume. You could have a cube that holds only an ounce of water and another cube that can hold a gallon of water. Here, the volume involved is very different.
Finally, here we have our energy drink. Note, we're not saying that an energy drink is an extensive property. What we're saying here is that all forms of energy, such as thermal energy and nuclear energy, are types of extensive property. That energy drink there is just a broad understanding of all the energy forms that exist.
Just remember, an extensive property is based on the amount that we have of a particular substance. Now that we've seen this basic understanding of it, let's move on to our example question in the next video.
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Example 2
So if we take a look here at this example question, it states, which of the following is classified as an extensive property? First, we have chemical energy. Remember, we have our trusty energy drink up above. That energy drink represents all forms of energy, nuclear energy, thermal energy, or in this case, chemical energy. So remember, if energy is in a name, it can count as an extensive property. So here, this would be our extensive property. Let's look at the other choices here. Next, we have electrical conductivity. Now, conductivity is to be able to, basically channel electrical current. Now, that's based on the properties that are inside or innate to a substance. So it represents an intensive property. Whether they have a small amount of a conductive material or a large amount, it's still going to conduct electricity. Its amount doesn't control this particular property. Luster. We've talked about luster before as well. It talks about the shininess of a material. Its shininess doesn't depend on if we have a lot of it or a little bit of it. It also is an intensive property. And then finally, freezing point. Remember, freezing point, melting point, boiling point, we said that all of these are innate or inside properties, so they're all intensive properties. Whether I have a cup of water or a gallon of water, it would have the same freezing point. So out of all my choices, only option A is the correct choice. Now that we've seen this example question, let's move on to the practice question.
Which of the following is not an example of an extensive property?
Which of the following is an extensive property of a nitrogen molecule?
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What is the difference between intensive and extensive properties?
Intensive properties are intrinsic characteristics of matter that do not depend on the amount of substance present. Examples include color, density, hardness, boiling point, and temperature. These properties remain constant regardless of the quantity of the material. In contrast, extensive properties depend on the quantity of the material present. Examples include mass, length, volume, and energy. These properties change when the amount of substance changes. Understanding the difference between these properties is crucial for distinguishing between different substances and predicting their behavior in various physical and chemical processes.
Why is density considered an intensive property?
Density is considered an intensive property because it is an intrinsic characteristic of a substance that does not depend on the amount of the substance present. Density is defined as mass per unit volume (ρ = m/V). Whether you have a small sample or a large sample of the same material, the density remains constant. For example, the density of gold is the same whether you have a small nugget or a large bar. This constancy makes density a useful property for identifying substances and understanding their behavior in different contexts.
How can you determine if a property is intensive or extensive?
To determine if a property is intensive or extensive, consider whether the property depends on the amount of the substance. If the property remains constant regardless of the quantity, it is an intensive property. Examples include color, density, hardness, boiling point, and temperature. If the property changes with the amount of substance, it is an extensive property. Examples include mass, length, volume, and energy. By analyzing how the property behaves when the quantity of the substance changes, you can classify it as either intensive or extensive.
Is temperature an intensive or extensive property and why?
Temperature is an intensive property because it does not depend on the amount of the substance present. For example, water boils at 100°C regardless of whether you have a cup of water or a gallon of water. The boiling point remains the same because temperature is an intrinsic characteristic of the substance. This constancy makes temperature a useful property for identifying substances and understanding their thermal behavior in various physical and chemical processes.
Can you give examples of extensive properties?
Examples of extensive properties include mass, length, volume, and energy. These properties depend on the amount of the substance present. For instance, the mass of a substance increases as the quantity increases. Similarly, the volume of a substance is larger if you have more of it. Energy, such as thermal or nuclear energy, also depends on the amount of material. These properties are useful for measuring and quantifying the amount of substance in various contexts.