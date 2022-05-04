In our continued discussion of the properties of matter, we now come to extensive properties. Now we're going to say here that extensive properties are those that are external. These external properties are dependent on the size and amount of substance present. Extensive properties, just like intensive properties, are still physical properties. Some of the most common types of extensive properties, some of which we've seen already, include the following:

This anvil represents mass. Mass is definitely an extensive property. It's based on the amount that we have. 10 grams of a substance is very different from 100 grams of that same substance.

Next, we have a ruler which represents length. One mile is definitely different from 100 miles.

Here we have our cube; inside of the cube, the space within it is our volume. You could have a cube that holds only an ounce of water and another cube that can hold a gallon of water. Here, the volume involved is very different.

Finally, here we have our energy drink. Note, we're not saying that an energy drink is an extensive property. What we're saying here is that all forms of energy, such as thermal energy and nuclear energy, are types of extensive property. That energy drink there is just a broad understanding of all the energy forms that exist.

Just remember, an extensive property is based on the amount that we have of a particular substance. Now that we've seen this basic understanding of it, let's move on to our example question in the next video.