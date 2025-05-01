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Multiple Choice
Which element is a liquid at room temperature (about )?
A
Iodine (I)
B
Neon (Ne)
C
Chlorine (Cl)
D
Bromine (Br)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: We need to identify which element is a liquid at room temperature, approximately 25\(\degree\) C.
Recall the physical states of elements at room temperature: Most elements are solids or gases at this temperature, but a few are liquids.
Consider the given options: Iodine (I), Neon (Ne), Chlorine (Cl), and Bromine (Br). Note that Bromine is mentioned as the correct answer, even though it was not listed in the options.
Use knowledge of element properties: Neon is a noble gas and exists as a gas at room temperature. Chlorine is a halogen and is also a gas at room temperature. Iodine is a solid at room temperature. Bromine, another halogen, is unique because it is a liquid at room temperature.
Conclude that Bromine (Br) is the only element among these that is a liquid at about 25\(\degree\) C, due to its molecular structure and intermolecular forces.
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