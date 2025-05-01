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Multiple Choice
What is the ground-state electron configuration for neon (Ne)?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of neon (Ne), which tells you the total number of electrons in a neutral atom. Neon has an atomic number of 10, so it has 10 electrons.
Recall the order in which electron orbitals are filled according to the Aufbau principle: electrons fill orbitals starting from the lowest energy level to higher ones. The order for the first 10 electrons is 1s, 2s, then 2p.
Determine the maximum number of electrons each subshell can hold: the 1s and 2s subshells can each hold 2 electrons, and the 2p subshell can hold up to 6 electrons.
Distribute the 10 electrons into the orbitals following the order and maximum capacities: fill 1s with 2 electrons, 2s with 2 electrons, and then place the remaining 6 electrons in the 2p subshell.
Write the electron configuration using the notation: the principal energy level number, the subshell letter, and the number of electrons in superscript. For neon, this will be \(1\,s^{2}\,2\,s^{2}\,2\,p^{6}\).
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