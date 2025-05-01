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Multiple Choice
Which element typically has 3 valence electrons (based on its main-group periodic table group)?
A
Oxygen (O)
B
Carbon (C)
C
Nitrogen (N)
D
Boron (B)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the number of valence electrons for main-group elements corresponds to their group number in the periodic table. For example, elements in Group 1 have 1 valence electron, Group 2 have 2 valence electrons, and so on.
Identify the group numbers of the given elements: Oxygen (O) is in Group 16, Carbon (C) is in Group 14, Nitrogen (N) is in Group 15, and Boron (B) is in Group 13.
Recall that elements in Group 13 typically have 3 valence electrons because the group number minus 10 gives the number of valence electrons for groups 13 to 18. So, for Group 13: \$13 - 10 = 3$ valence electrons.
Confirm that Boron (B), being in Group 13, has 3 valence electrons, which matches the question's requirement.
Conclude that among the options, Boron (B) is the element that typically has 3 valence electrons.
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