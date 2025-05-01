Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reaction When Alka-Seltzer is dissolved in water, a chemical reaction occurs between the ingredients, primarily sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) and citric acid. This reaction produces carbon dioxide gas, which forms bubbles and causes the foaming effect. Understanding this reaction is crucial to grasping why the product behaves as it does in water.

Acid-Base Neutralization Alka-Seltzer contains sodium bicarbonate, which acts as a base, and citric acid, which is the acid component. When these two substances react, they neutralize each other, resulting in the formation of water, carbon dioxide, and sodium citrate. This neutralization is essential for the antacid properties of Alka-Seltzer, as it helps to alleviate stomach acidity.