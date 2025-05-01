Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)
Problem 109
Textbook Question
Obtain a package of Alka-Seltzer, an antacid, from the local drug store:Why does Alka-Seltzer foam and bubble when dissolved in water? Which ingredient is the antacid?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main ingredients in Alka-Seltzer, which typically include citric acid, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), and aspirin.
Understand that when Alka-Seltzer is dissolved in water, a chemical reaction occurs between citric acid and sodium bicarbonate.
Recognize that the reaction between citric acid and sodium bicarbonate produces carbon dioxide gas (CO₂), which causes the foaming and bubbling effect.
Determine that the antacid component in Alka-Seltzer is sodium bicarbonate, which helps neutralize stomach acid.
Conclude that the effervescence (bubbling) is due to the release of CO₂ gas, while sodium bicarbonate acts as the antacid to relieve heartburn and indigestion.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Reaction
When Alka-Seltzer is dissolved in water, a chemical reaction occurs between the ingredients, primarily sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) and citric acid. This reaction produces carbon dioxide gas, which forms bubbles and causes the foaming effect. Understanding this reaction is crucial to grasping why the product behaves as it does in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
Acid-Base Neutralization
Alka-Seltzer contains sodium bicarbonate, which acts as a base, and citric acid, which is the acid component. When these two substances react, they neutralize each other, resulting in the formation of water, carbon dioxide, and sodium citrate. This neutralization is essential for the antacid properties of Alka-Seltzer, as it helps to alleviate stomach acidity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Acid-Base Reactions Concept 1
Gas Production
The foaming and bubbling of Alka-Seltzer in water is primarily due to the production of carbon dioxide gas. As the citric acid and sodium bicarbonate react, carbon dioxide is released, creating bubbles that rise to the surface. This gas production is a key indicator of the chemical reaction taking place and is a visual cue of the antacid's effectiveness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:37
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 2
