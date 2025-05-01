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Multiple Choice
In a simplified model of atomic stability, which subatomic particles do not significantly affect the stability of the atom’s nucleus?
A
Protons
B
Electrons
C
Neutrons
D
Both protons and neutrons
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the components of an atom: protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus, while electrons orbit around the nucleus.
Recall that the stability of the nucleus depends mainly on the balance between protons and neutrons. Protons are positively charged and repel each other, so neutrons help to stabilize the nucleus by providing an attractive nuclear force without adding charge.
Recognize that electrons, being negatively charged particles outside the nucleus, do not contribute significantly to the forces that hold the nucleus together.
Therefore, when considering nuclear stability, focus on protons and neutrons as the key players, while electrons have minimal impact on the nucleus's stability.
Conclude that electrons do not significantly affect the stability of the atom’s nucleus.
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