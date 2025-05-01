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Multiple Choice
In a simplified model of the atom, where are the electrons found?
A
Only on the outer surface of the nucleus
B
Inside the nucleus, mixed with protons and neutrons
C
In the spaces between atoms, not associated with any atom
D
In the electron cloud (orbitals/energy levels) surrounding the nucleus
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic structure of an atom: it consists of a nucleus at the center, which contains protons and neutrons.
Recognize that electrons are negatively charged particles that do not reside inside the nucleus but are found in regions around the nucleus.
Learn that these regions where electrons are likely to be found are called electron clouds or orbitals, which represent areas of high probability for locating an electron.
Know that these orbitals are organized into energy levels or shells surrounding the nucleus, and electrons occupy these energy levels based on their energy.
Conclude that electrons are not on the surface of the nucleus, nor mixed inside it, nor free in space between atoms, but are located in the electron cloud (orbitals/energy levels) surrounding the nucleus.
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