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Multiple Choice
What is the condensed (noble-gas) electron configuration of silver, Ag?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of silver (Ag), which is 47. This tells you the total number of electrons to place in the electron configuration.
Recall the order in which electron orbitals are filled based on the Aufbau principle: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, 4s, 3d, 4p, 5s, 4d, and so on.
Determine the noble gas that precedes silver in the periodic table to use as the condensed (noble-gas) core. For silver, this is krypton (Kr), which has 36 electrons.
After the krypton core, add electrons to the 4d and 5s orbitals. Normally, you would expect 4d to fill after 5s, but silver is an exception due to electron stability considerations.
Write the condensed electron configuration by starting with \([\mathrm{Kr}]\), then fill the 4d orbitals with 10 electrons and the 5s orbital with 1 electron, reflecting the actual stable configuration of silver.
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