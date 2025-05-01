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Multiple Choice
In the periodic table, the vertical columns are called:
A
groups (or families)
B
periods
C
series
D
blocks
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized in two main directions: vertical columns and horizontal rows.
Recall that the vertical columns in the periodic table are called 'groups' or 'families'. These groups contain elements with similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Recognize that the horizontal rows in the periodic table are called 'periods'. Each period corresponds to the filling of a different electron shell.
Note that 'series' and 'blocks' are other ways to categorize elements but do not refer to the vertical columns. 'Series' often refers to specific sets of elements like the lanthanides, and 'blocks' refer to sections based on electron subshells (s, p, d, f).
Therefore, the correct term for the vertical columns in the periodic table is 'groups' or 'families'.
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