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Multiple Choice
In a simplified model of the atom, what is the dense central region called?
A
Valence shell
B
Nucleus
C
Electron cloud
D
Orbital
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the name of the dense central region in a simplified atomic model.
Recall the basic structure of an atom: it consists of a nucleus at the center and electrons surrounding it in regions called electron clouds or orbitals.
Recognize that the nucleus is the dense central part of the atom containing protons and neutrons, which accounts for most of the atom's mass.
Differentiate the nucleus from other terms: the valence shell refers to the outermost electron shell, the electron cloud is the region where electrons are likely to be found, and orbitals are specific areas within the electron cloud.
Conclude that the dense central region of the atom is called the nucleus.
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