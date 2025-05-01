Check each set of elements given: the first set (F, Cl, Br, I) are halogens with 7 valence electrons; the second set (H, Li, Na, K) are in Group 1 with 1 valence electron; the third set (Be, Mg, Ca, Sr) are alkaline earth metals with 2 valence electrons; the fourth set (C, Si, Ge, Sn) have 4 valence electrons.