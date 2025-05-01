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Multiple Choice
How many protons are in a neutral atom of copper (Cu)?
A
63
B
35
C
29 for Cu-63 and 34 for Cu-65
D
29
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the element in question, which is copper (Cu). Each element is defined by its atomic number, which represents the number of protons in its nucleus.
Recall that the atomic number is unique to each element and does not change for different isotopes of the same element.
Look up the atomic number of copper (Cu) on the periodic table. This number tells you how many protons are in a neutral atom of copper.
Understand that isotopes of an element differ in the number of neutrons, not protons, so the number of protons remains constant regardless of the isotope (e.g., Cu-63 and Cu-65 have the same number of protons).
Conclude that the number of protons in a neutral atom of copper is equal to its atomic number, which is 29.
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