Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which element has 75 protons in its nucleus?
A
Ruthenium (Ru)
B
Rhenium (Re)
C
Iridium (Ir)
D
Osmium (Os)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom defines the atomic number of the element.
Identify the atomic number given in the problem, which is 75 protons.
Use the periodic table to find the element with atomic number 75 by matching the number of protons to the element's atomic number.
Check the options provided and compare their atomic numbers: Ruthenium (Ru) has atomic number 44, Rhenium (Re) has atomic number 75, Iridium (Ir) has atomic number 77, and Osmium (Os) has atomic number 76.
Conclude that the element with 75 protons is the one with atomic number 75, which is Rhenium (Re).
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Symbols Concept with a bite sized video explanation from Jules