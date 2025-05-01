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Multiple Choice
In the simplified atomic model, what is the smallest unit of an element that still retains that element’s chemical identity?
A
An electron
B
A molecule
C
A proton
D
An atom
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for the smallest unit of an element that retains its chemical identity.
Recall that an element is defined by the number of protons in its nucleus, which determines its chemical properties.
Consider the options: an electron is a subatomic particle and does not define the element; a proton is part of the nucleus but alone does not represent the whole element; a molecule is made of two or more atoms bonded together.
Recognize that an atom is the smallest unit of an element that contains protons, neutrons, and electrons, and retains the chemical identity of that element.
Therefore, conclude that the correct answer is an atom, as it is the fundamental unit that defines the element's chemical properties.
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