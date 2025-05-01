Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gas Solubility Gas solubility refers to the ability of a gas to dissolve in a liquid, which is influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the gas and solvent. Generally, higher pressures increase gas solubility in liquids, as described by Henry's Law, which states that the amount of gas dissolved in a liquid is proportional to the pressure of the gas above the liquid.

Henry's Law Henry's Law states that at a constant temperature, the amount of a gas that dissolves in a liquid is directly proportional to the partial pressure of that gas in equilibrium with the liquid. This principle helps explain why gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide have different solubilities in water, as their solubility coefficients vary, affecting how much of each gas can be dissolved under specific conditions.