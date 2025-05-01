Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Intro to Henry's Law
Problem 96
Textbook Question
Hyperbaric chambers, which provide high pressures (up to 6 atm) of either air or pure oxygen, are used to treat a variety of conditions, ranging from decompression sickness in deep-sea divers to carbon monoxide poisoning. Look up the solubility of O₂, N₂, CO, and CO₂ in water at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C).Explain the trends in relative solubility for these gases. (Refer to Section 8.2 and Section 9.2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the solubility of each gas (O₂, N₂, CO, and CO₂) in water at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C).
Understand that solubility is influenced by factors such as molecular size, polarity, and the presence of chemical reactions with water.
Recognize that CO₂ is more soluble in water than O₂, N₂, and CO due to its ability to react with water to form carbonic acid, increasing its solubility.
Note that N₂ and O₂ are nonpolar and have similar solubility trends, but O₂ is slightly more soluble due to its smaller molecular size and higher polarizability.
Understand that CO has a solubility between that of O₂ and CO₂, as it is slightly polar and can form weak interactions with water.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Gas Solubility
Gas solubility refers to the ability of a gas to dissolve in a liquid, which is influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the gas and solvent. Generally, higher pressures increase gas solubility in liquids, as described by Henry's Law, which states that the amount of gas dissolved in a liquid is proportional to the pressure of the gas above the liquid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules
Henry's Law
Henry's Law states that at a constant temperature, the amount of a gas that dissolves in a liquid is directly proportional to the partial pressure of that gas in equilibrium with the liquid. This principle helps explain why gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide have different solubilities in water, as their solubility coefficients vary, affecting how much of each gas can be dissolved under specific conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:14
Intro to Henry's Law Concept 1
Molecular Properties of Gases
The solubility of gases in water is also influenced by their molecular properties, such as polarity and molecular weight. For instance, polar gases tend to be more soluble in water than nonpolar gases due to interactions with water molecules. Additionally, lighter gases like helium are generally less soluble than heavier gases like carbon dioxide, which can form weak interactions with water, enhancing its solubility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:22
Chemical Properties Concept
Watch next
Master Intro to Henry's Law Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice