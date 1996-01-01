When a science fair volcano bubbles and fizzes, which chemical property is being demonstrated?
A
A chemical reaction producing a gas
B
Evaporation of water from the mixture
C
Dissolving of baking soda in vinegar
D
A physical change in the shape of the volcano
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key observation: the volcano bubbles and fizzes, which indicates the production of gas bubbles.
Recall that a chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a specific chemical change, such as reacting to form new substances.
Consider the options: evaporation is a physical change involving phase change, dissolving is a physical process without new substances formed, and a physical change in shape does not involve chemical transformation.
Recognize that bubbling and fizzing typically result from a chemical reaction that produces a gas as a new substance, such as carbon dioxide formed when baking soda reacts with vinegar.
Conclude that the bubbling and fizzing demonstrate a chemical reaction producing a gas, which is a chemical property.
