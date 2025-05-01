Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Crystalline Solids Ionic crystalline solids are formed by the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions. These solids typically have high melting and boiling points due to the strong ionic bonds. A common example is sodium chloride (NaCl), which forms a cubic lattice structure. Recommended video: Guided course 04:14 04:14 Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids Concept 1

Covalent Network Solids Covalent network solids consist of atoms connected by a network of covalent bonds, resulting in a rigid structure. These solids are characterized by their high melting points and hardness. An example is diamond, where each carbon atom is tetrahedrally bonded to four other carbon atoms. Recommended video: Guided course 04:14 04:14 Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids Concept 1