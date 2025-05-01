Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Problem 115
Textbook Question
Give the symbol of the element that has the (4.7)e. most metallic character in Group 2A (2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in Group 2A (2) of the periodic table. These are the alkaline earth metals.
List the elements in Group 2A: Beryllium (Be), Magnesium (Mg), Calcium (Ca), Strontium (Sr), Barium (Ba), and Radium (Ra).
Understand that metallic character increases as you move down a group in the periodic table.
Determine which element is at the bottom of Group 2A, as it will have the most metallic character.
Identify the symbol of the element with the most metallic character in Group 2A.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Metallic Character
Metallic character refers to the tendency of an element to exhibit properties typical of metals, such as conductivity, malleability, and luster. In the periodic table, metallic character increases as you move down a group and decreases across a period from left to right. This concept is crucial for understanding the behavior of elements in Group 2A, where metallic properties are prominent.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Group 2A Elements
Group 2A, also known as the alkaline earth metals, includes elements like beryllium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, barium, and radium. These elements have two electrons in their outermost shell, which they readily lose to form cations with a +2 charge. Understanding the properties and trends of these elements is essential for identifying which has the most metallic character.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:38
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 2
Periodic Trends
Periodic trends are patterns observed in the periodic table that describe how certain properties of elements change across periods and down groups. For metallic character, the trend shows that elements become more metallic as you move down a group due to increased atomic size and decreased ionization energy. Recognizing these trends helps in predicting the behavior of elements in various groups, including Group 2A.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Watch next
Master Periodic Trend: Metallic Character with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning