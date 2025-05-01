Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metallic Character Metallic character refers to the tendency of an element to exhibit properties typical of metals, such as conductivity, malleability, and luster. In the periodic table, metallic character increases as you move down a group and decreases across a period from left to right. This concept is crucial for understanding the behavior of elements in Group 2A, where metallic properties are prominent. Recommended video: Guided course 01:08 01:08 Periodic Trend: Metallic Character

Group 2A Elements Group 2A, also known as the alkaline earth metals, includes elements like beryllium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, barium, and radium. These elements have two electrons in their outermost shell, which they readily lose to form cations with a +2 charge. Understanding the properties and trends of these elements is essential for identifying which has the most metallic character. Recommended video: Guided course 07:38 07:38 Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 2