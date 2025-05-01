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Multiple Choice
Which number uniquely identifies a chemical element in the periodic table?
A
Mass number
B
Atomic number
C
Ionic charge
D
Number of neutrons
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that each chemical element is uniquely identified by a specific number related to its atomic structure.
Recall that the mass number represents the total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, but it is not unique to each element because isotopes share the same element but have different mass numbers.
Recognize that the ionic charge refers to the electrical charge of an ion, which can vary for the same element depending on its chemical state, so it does not uniquely identify an element.
Know that the number of neutrons can vary within atoms of the same element (isotopes), so it also does not uniquely identify an element.
Conclude that the atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, uniquely identifies a chemical element because no two different elements have the same number of protons.
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